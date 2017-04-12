New Country Artists You Need to Know This Spring

As the weather gets warmer, it’s time to find some new country songs to incorporate into the barbecue-friendly & roadtrip playlist. With that in mind, Rolling Stone Country has compiled a list of 10 new country artists you should get to know this year. Here are a few to get familiar with!

Delta Rae- Harmony-drenched Southern pop-rock you might liken to The Lumineers.

Nikita Karmen- Think Natasha Bedingfield or Ellie Golding with a southern accent.

Alyssa Micaela- Texas girl power in the same vein as Dixie Chicks and Miranda Lambert.

Morgan Wallen- Think Florida Georgia line with more backroads and less Backstreet Boys.

Michael Tyler- Mainstream country hits-to-be written and performed by the songwriter of Dierks Bentley’s “Somewhere on a Beach.”