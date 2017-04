It’s one of the biggest honors in country music when you are asked to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Keith Urban was inducted as a member five years ago!

That moment when you're officially inducted into the #Opry Family… Cheers to 5 years @keithurban! 👏👏 A post shared by Grand Ole Opry (@opry) on Apr 11, 2017 at 1:53pm PDT

Keith Urban took his acoustic guitar to honor the moment in the sacred circle on the Opry Stage.

Keith, a guitar, and the #Opry stage. 🎸💛#phenomenal #WastedTime #Ripcord #TheFighter #BlueAintYourColor A post shared by Grand Ole Opry (@opry) on Apr 11, 2017 at 7:45pm PDT

Happy 5th Anniversary Keith!