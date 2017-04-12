Hillary Scott Releasing New Clothing Line This Month

Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott just wants women to feel good.

That’s the goal behind her new clothing line, launching on HSN.

She tells People it’s all about providing something for each and every woman, no matter their issues, find something that makes then feel pretty.

“It’s important to me to make sure that, as best I can with every piece of clothing in this collection, that a woman will only feel better about herself when they put it on. HSN does all sizes – it doesn’t just range from a 0 to 12, it goes across the board. That’s important to me because, the standard of what is beauty throughout my life subliminally and just very blatantly, that messaging, it’s had an impact I think on all of us women and it seems to be impacting little girls younger and younger every year.”

