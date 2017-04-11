Nashville Renewed For 6th Season

April 11, 2017 7:05 AM By Kat on KMPS
Fans of Nashville, rejoice: CMT has renewed Nashville for a sixth season.

According to the Nashville Scene, the Music City melodrama will return with a 16-episode season in early 2018.

Everybody’s favorite characters will be back–except those who are, ahem, dead.

Nashville surprisingly got picked up by CMT for a fifth season after being canceled by ABC.

Although the show’s fifth season ratings were reportedly nothing compared to its ABC ratings, it was CMT’s “highest-rated and most-watched series in history.”

