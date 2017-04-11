Kelly Clarkson Gets Mom-Shamed for Feeding Daughter Nutella

Even Kelly Clarkson can’t avoid getting mom-shamed on the internet.

On Sunday, the singer shared a cute video of her 2-year-old daughter River Rose trying Nutella for the first time.

“River’s first Nutella experience,” Clarkson captioned the clip, which shows the toddler breaking out into a happy dance after trying the hazelnut spread on toast.”

While many commenters loved the adorable footage, others slammed Clarkson for feeding River such a high-sugar snack.

“Nutella is hella bad for you,” one commenter wrote, while another said, “Nutella is cancerous, you know.”

The Huffington Post reports that Clarkson hasn’t responded to the haters.

River's first Nutella experience. It should have been via crepe but toast was easier 😜 #nutellagoodness #australiagoodness A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Apr 8, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

Further proving she’s not perfect, Clarkson shared another Instagram video that shows her in a recording studio working on her upcoming album and going just a little out of tune.

“That time you think, damn, I’m about to nail this…and then you don’t” Clarkson captioned the hilarious clip, which shows her cracking up at her own mistake.