Adam Craig Debuts “Just A Phase” Official Music Video

April 11, 2017 10:56 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Adam Craig, Dustin Lynch, Jason Aldean, just a phase, Luke Bryan, tenino, washington

It’s HERE! It’s finally HERE! Adam Craig’s official video for “Just a Phase”!

“Just a Phase” is the latest single featured on the Tenino, WA native’s five-song, self-titled EP released in 2016.

In the track, Adam Craig sings about that feeling you get when a relationship just doesn’t feel right; and that moment you realize it will eventually come to an end.

The video definitely shows a steamy relationship between an artist in town for a show and his love interest. The song acts as a good narration to their relationship that seems destined to be a fling. (Get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the video below!)

Craig has been working in country music for over 10 years and started off his career writing song for artists like Jason Aldean, Dustin Lynch and Parmalee.

He’s also fresh off the road after opening for Luke Bryan’s “Kill The Lights Tour.”

He’s well on his way to being a country music superstar!

Check out “5 Things You Don’t Know About Adam Craig” from FOX News!

