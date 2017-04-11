Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-April 11th

1.

United Airlines made headlines on Monday when disturbing video emerged of a 69-year-old doctor being forcibly removed from an overbooked flight after refusing to give up his seat because he had to work at the hospital the next day. Passengers on the flight (which was going from Chicago to Louisville) tweeted that the Asian man’s face was slammed against an arm rest and that he suffered “serious bleeding” from the mouth. Many children on the flight began crying & several people voiced their concerns as they witnessed the occurrence. While he issued an apologetic statement saying they were investigating the situation and working with the passenger, it was later revealed that United CEO Oscar Munoz sent an email to his employees describing the still-unidentified passenger as “disruptive and belligerent.” He added, “I emphatically stand behind all of you.” Customers and airline industry workers alike have since taken to social media to blast United. (Read more from CNBC)

Also making top national headlines, Authorities say a man was estranged from his wife before he shot and killed her in a special-needs classroom in San Bernardino in a murder-suicide that also left a student dead. Cedric Anderson, 53, and Karen Elaine Smith, also 53, had only been married for a few months and estranged for at least one. Smith was a teacher in the special-needs classroom for students in first through fourth grades where the shooting took place. An 8-year-old student was hit by gunfire and died, while a second 9-year-old boy was wounded and is in stable condition. Anderson had a criminal history of weapons charges, domestic violence, and possible drug charges. He apparently said nothing as he opened fire on his wife with a large-caliber revolver. The two children struck by gunfire were standing behind Smith. (Read more from CNN)

2.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is promoting road safety by teaming up with an even higher authority: “Mom.” The department unveiled its “Messages from Mom” campaign on Friday, which features electronic signs on Interstate 5 lightning up with messages signed “–Mom.” The messages include: “Drop the phone. Because I said so, that’s why;” “Put the phone away, I’m going to count to 3;” and “Don’t text and drive… and eat your vegetables.” (Read more from KTVL)

3.

Despite the fact that Ryan Phillippe was reportedly flirting with Katy Perry at Elton John’s recent 70th birthday bash, the actor insists he’s not dating the pop star. “I AM NOT DATING KATY PERRY. BARELY KNOW HER. PLEASE STOP FLYING HELICOPTERS OVER MY HOUSE. SHE IS NOT HERE. thnx,” Reese Witherspoon’s ex-husband tweeted this weekend. Katy Perry hilariously weighed in on the rumors by writing, “Can you let me out of this basement pls?” She added, “Hi, @RyanPhillippe. Nice to meet you. Sorry about that. Carry on.” (Read more from E! News)

4.

A TV reporter in Australia won’t be fired after she she was caught on camera this weekend not realizing she was, well, on camera. In a brief clip that’s gone viral, Natasha Exelby is seen absentmindedly picking at her pen while seated behind an ABC news anchor desk. When she realizes she’s live, she makes a huge “oops!” face before throwing to a sports reporter. “Thank you all for your generous support,” Exelby tweeted on Monday after fans and fellow TV reporters showed sympathy for her all-too-human blooper. “Not my finest hour. Myself and my mesmerizing pen honorably salute you!” While rumors were flying that Exelby would be fired for the mistake, ABC news director Gaven Morris has since said in a statement, “Natasha is a freelance journalist who works as a contributor…While she is not currently doing any on-air shifts, this will be subject to normal performance management.”(Read more from Buzzfeed)

BONUS

Ford has unveiled a one-of-a-kind crib that simulates the motion, sounds, and lighting of a nighttime drive to help babies drift off to sleep. The Ford Max Motor Dreams crib has a paired smartphone app that can customize the simulation in ways including the amount of traffic noise and weather options including rain. “After many years of talking to mums and dads, we know that parents of newborns are often desperate for just one good night’s sleep. But while a quick drive in the family car can work wonders in getting baby off to sleep, the poor old parents still have to be awake and alert at the wheel,” one of the designers said. Only one of the cribs has been made thus far, but the company said it is considering putting the cribs into mass production after an outpouring of international interest.