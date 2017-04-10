Trace Adkins Tickets and Talking!

All this week with #SmartestInTheSound, you’ll be able to score tickets to see Trace Adkins at the Evergreen State Fair by answering the trivia question correctly before anybody else! Just be listening for the question around 4:10pm!

Now, when I first got started in radio, I got the opportunity to interview Trace Adkins… everybody warned me that he was kind of a tough interview… but I couldn’t disagree more! He was so polite and well-spoken… and he even told me the one song that actually DOES make him nervous to sing!