Thomas Rhett Teases “Fun” Mystery Collaborations on Next Album

April 10, 2017 9:59 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: album, craving you, tease, Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett is leaving fans on the edge of their seat with news of his next album!

Fans are loving Rhett’s latest song,”Craving You,” which features Maren Morris; and now the country star says that won’t be the only collaboration you’ll get to hear on his highly anticipated third studio album.

“We have a couple collaborations on this next project, but I would probably get killed if I told you who they were. But it’s going to be really fun,” he tells The Boot.

Rhett went on to say, “The bulk of the record has all been cut.”

“It just now requires me finding time to sing it and get it mixed and get it mastered, and then try to whittle it down. We cut way too many songs, so we have to figure out which ones are going to stay and which ones are going to go.”

