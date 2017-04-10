Listen Here! Florida Georgia Line & The Chainsmokers Collaboration

April 10, 2017 7:35 AM By DeAnna Lee
We started hearing about this epic collaboration between Florida Georgia Line and The Chainsmokers a few months ago. Now it’s finally here! “Last Day Alive” appears on The Chainsmokers new album, “Memories… Do Not Open”.

“[Chainsmokers] gave us a call and it kind of had to be done within 48 hours,” FGL’s Brian Kelley told Rolling Stone Country in March. “So we spent all day and all night on this track and just put everything in it like we always do.”

For us we know how we will get through the Monday blues… just press repeat!

