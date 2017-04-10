LISTEN: Brad Paisley Releases New Single “Last Time for Everything”

April 10, 2017 8:01 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Brad Paisley, Last Time For Everything, Love and War, today

Brad Paisley has released “Last Time for Everything,” the second single from his forthcoming record, Love And War.

The nostalgia-steeped, melancholy song is a look back at days and events gone by that people can’t recreate, such as high school sports achievements and dances, or seeing favorite musicians perform.

Set for release on April 21, Love and War contains 16 tracks, all of which were co-written by Paisley.

The project will feature multiple collaborations, including songs with Mick Jagger, Timbaland, and Johnny Cash is listed as a co-writer on the song “Gold All Over the Ground”according to The Boot.

