Celebs Line Up As Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Launch 2017 Soul2Soul Tour

Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees were among the celebrities in attendance as Tim McGraw and Faith Hill launched their 2017 Soul2Soul Tour on Friday night in New Orleans.

The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports the show featured plenty of solo hits (including Hill’s “This Kiss” and McGraw’s “Humble and Kind”) as well as the married pair collaborating on tunes from their forthcoming duets album, such as “Telluride” and “Speak to a Girl.”

The superstars appeared to be having a blast onstage and with fans, as at another point, an audience member had a sign asking the musicians to open an envelope and reveal the gender of their unborn child.

“Oh my gosh, I knew it!” Hill said in response. “It’s a boy.”