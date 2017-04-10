A Country Couple Calls It Quits

Runaway June’s Jennifer Wayne and William Michael Morgan have ended their engagement.

While the couple initially said the breakup was “mutually amicable”, recent posts would suggest otherwise.

The were overjoyed to announce their engagement on Dec. 28, 2016, but Wayne surprised fans on Friday (April 7) when she posted to let fans know that the wedding is off, tweeting, “William and I have called off our engagement. We came to the mutual agreement that this is what’s best for both of us right now,” then adding, “Thank you for your support and respecting our privacy during this time.”

Things didn’t end there.

In a post to Instagram Friday evening, Wayne displayed her left hand without her ring, quoting from Runaway June’s hit debut single, “Lipstick,” by writing, “If you’re gonna love somebody… yeah you better love somebody, who ruins your lipstick, not your mascara.”

William Michael Morgan has not commented on the split other than to echo her initial post on Facebook, writing, “Jennifer and I have called off our engagement. We came to the mutual agreement that this is what’s best for both of us right now. Thank you for your support and respecting our privacy during this time”, according to Taste Of Country.

