Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-April 10th

It only took a near-record 74 Grand Slam starts, but Sergio Garcia finally won a major golf tournament–The Masters–on Sunday at Augusta National in Georgia, besting runner-up Justin Rose on the first playoff hole. Garcia blew a chance to defeat his fellow third-round co-leader in regulation when he missed a four-foot putt on the 18th hole, but pulled himself together nicely to prevail on the extra green. (Read more from ESPN)

Several current and former NFL players are in hot water and facing discipline after participating in an arm wrestling competition in Las Vegas over the weekend. USA Today reports that Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison, San Francisco 49ers linebacker NaVorro Bowman and former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch were among the players taking part in the first-ever “Pro Football Arm Wrestling Championship,” which is due to air on TV later this year. “Had we been asked in advance if this was acceptable, we would have indicated that it was in direct violation of the gambling policy,” Joe Lockhart, the NFL’s executive vice president for communications and public affairs, told the paper. “No one sought pre-approval.”

Janet Jackson has separated from her billionaire husband, just three months after the birth of their first child together. The singer and businessman welcomed son Eissa on January 3rd. The couple wed secretly back in 2012. While the split is said to be amicable, Eissa will reportedly remain with Jackson, who currently lives in London and has largely remained out of the spotlight since the birth of her son according to US Weekly.

Meanwhile, Bradley Cooper and his model girlfriend, Irina Shayk, very quietly welcomed their first child two weeks ago, People reports. The baby’s gender and name are still under wraps. The couple, who have been dating since 2015, have kept the rest of Shayk’s pregnancy equally under-the-radar. In fact, they only confirmed she was expecting after an appearance at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway, where she was very visibly pregnant.

You might want to think twice about trusting your friends at the casinos. Back in January, a 66-year-old gambler let his friend push the button on a slot machine at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Fort Lauderdale “for luck,” according to WHDH. Much to their surprise, the spin landed on a $100,000 jackpot, which rightfully became hers due to casino rules which state “the person who pushes a slot machine button or pulls the arm is the person who wins the jackpot.” The friend not only took the money and ran, but she reportedly asked casino security to watch the man as she left. A week later, she even reportedly texted her gambler friend and asked, “Still hate me?” to which he responded, “How could you do that to me?” Her alleged response: “I miss you.”