Jason Aldean will honor breast cancer survivors on his upcoming They Don’t Know Tour. He’ll make breast cancer survivors “Honorary Roadies” at select tour stops. He’s due to perform at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup September 24th.

If you’d like to nominate a breast cancer survivor for the honor, click here~ http://ww5.komen.org/Jason-Aldean/

I’m a breast cancer survivor myself and think this is a great idea! September is Breast Cancer Awareness Month so the timing would be perfect! ; )