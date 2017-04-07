WATCH: Loving This Midland Video For “Drinking Problem”

Love going into a weekend with a great song to jam out to and a fun video to go along with it!

Midland combines a bootleg moonshine business and an exciting police chase in a their new music video for “Drinkin’ Problem.”

The trio is filled with men of many talents because Midland’s bass player Cameron Duddy actually directed the retro music video.

In an interview with Sounds Like Nashville, lead singer Mark Wystrach (who is also a MODEL) spoke about the band’s final product.

“It’s really special to be making a music video for our project that is our heart and our soul and everything we got,” Wystrach says. “We gathered our friends, family and even the kind folks at the Lockhart police department for a video that’s really going to bring the essence of Midland out.”

The song has received more than 1 million plays on Spotify and is the lead track on the band’s self-titled 2016 EP according to Taste Of Country.

Midland will join Tim McGraw and Faith Hill for their Soul2Soul World Tour later this year.