Try the Hot New Line Dance to Sam Hunt’s “Body Like A Back Road”!

When we heard Sam Hunt’s “Body Like a Back Road”, there was no doubt we would be dancing to it! This song is made to #KickYourBootsUp!

DeAnna Lee choreographed the #BodyLikeABackRoad Line Dance and taught the Boot Boogie Babes, Seattle’s Line Dance Team. She leaned heavily on hip hop influences to mirror those influences in the song.

As soon as they posted this video on Youtube, a popular Facebook page that centers on country lifestyle found it and blogged about it. They also posted this blog on their page that has close to six million fans worldwide!

Your favorite two-steppin’ babes are back and better than ever! The Boot Boogie Babes got down and dirty to Sam Hunt‘s country hit, “Body Like A Back Road,” with a smoking hot line dance.

The ladies put on their dancing shoes and showed off their insane countrified moves to the tune of the country heartthrob’s latest hit. The talented ladies were all smiles throughout their impressive choreographed line dance that will have you lassoing up your cowboy boots and running to the nearest dance floor.

While these talented ladies hail from Seattle, Washington, their dance moves look like they are straight out of a honky tonk. Seattle-based country music radio personality, DeAnna Lee, is the head coach for the dance squad. The Boot Boogie Babes have performed with Loretta Lynn‘s granddaughter, Tayla, as well as Marshawn Lynch’s mother, Momma Lynch. – (Country Rebel)

You can see the Boot Boogie Babes tonight at the #941Next Pre-Party at Henry’s Tavern 5 – 7 pm! Maybe we can get them to play Sam Hunt’s song when Aaron Crawford takes a break! We always loves dancing with you! Heck, we’ll be dancing to Aaron Crawford too! We love that guy!