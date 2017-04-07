Trace Adkins Gets Reflective in New ‘Watered Down’ Video

By Abby Hassler

Country star Trace Adkins slows things down a bit in his new music video for his single “Watered Down,” from his twelfth studio album, Something’s Going On, which was released March 31.

“Yeah I’m still crazy, but now I’m just a little watered down,” Adkins sings. The video features the “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” singer drinking coffee, doing chores and reflecting on crazier times in his past.

“Just the lyric of the song, it’s where I’m at in my life it seems,” Trace told Radio.com. “You live the kind of life that I’ve lived, and at some point, you have to step back and say, ‘I’ve got to temper my vices a little bit or I’m not gonna live much longer like this.’ So that’s kinda what the song says. I’m still crazy, and I still have some vices, but they’re just a little watered down.”

Watch the music video below.