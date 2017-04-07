That One Time George Strait Helped End Fight Between Miranda Lambert and Her Dad

Who knew George Strait was the best person to call after a family argument?

Miranda Lambert shared a story about when she was on tour with Strait in 2006 and she had decided to get a reverse tattoo of guns and wings that took up the entirety of her forearm.

Unfortunately, her father didn’t approve and he ended up giving her the silent treatment.

Somehow, George Strait heard about family drama and sent out for nearly a hundred fake, press-on tattoos. At the end of the tour when they were about to take the group picture, Strait pranked Lambert by having every member of the crew put on one of the fake tattoos. The joke was so good that even Lambert’s father was laughing and put one on, as well according to Taste of Country.

“It sort of like broke the ice between me and my dad and he talked to me again and wasn’t mad anymore, so I like to say that George Strait helped mend my dad and my relationship over the tattoo incident,” Lambert says with a laugh.