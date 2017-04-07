Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-April 7th

1.

President Donald Trump authorized military airstrikes against Syria on Thursday. According to CNN, U.S. warships launched 59 Tomahawk missiles on a Syrian government target in response to a Syrian chemical weapons attack that killed dozens of civilians earlier this week. The target was reportedly the government airbase that houses the Syrian warplanes involved in the chemical attack. President Trump later made remarks to reporters about the strike from Mar-a-Lago. “It is in this vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons,” Trump said. Later he added, “Tonight I call on all civilized nations to join us in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria.”

2.

Baseball fans can expect some tasty new gourmet food choices at Safeco Field when Seattle Mariners have their hope opening Monday (April 10th). Seattle ‘Wings’ (Taylor Shellfish Farms fried oysters with Frank’s RedHot sauce), authentic Oaxacan chapulines (toasted grasshoppers with chile-lime salt seasoning), and frozen custard cookie sandwiches have been added to the menu lineup. Ballard Pizza Company, Bramling Cross, Great State Burger, Poquitos and Uptown China restaurant concepts join the lineup at Safeco Field for the 2017 Seattle Mariners season. (Read more HERE)

3.

Don Rickles, the legendary insult comic who spent decades making fun of everyone from regular joes to Frank Sinatra, died of kidney failure on Thursday in his L.A. home at the age of 90. Sarcastically known as “Mr. Warmth,” Rickles got one of his biggest breaks in 1957 when he greeted Sinatra in a Miami nightclub by telling the iconic performer, “Make yourself at home, Frank. Hit somebody.” He would go on to perform on several Dean Martin Celebrity Roast specials in the 1970s and appeared with Sinatra at President Ronald Reagan’s second inaugural ball. Rickles also worked in movies, voicing Mr. Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise and delivering a memorable dramatic turn in Martin Scorsese’s Casino. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara. (Read more from Hollywood Reporter)

4.

Summer just got a bit more exciting for gals (and guys) who love rosé. Elite Daily reports that Forty Ounce Wines, which is produced by a French winemaker, is now selling 40-ounce bottles of a dry, light-bodied rosé. So far, the rosé forties are available in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, California, and Colorado, for $16 a pop. However, you’ll have to act quick, because the company only produced 1,200 cases from the 2016 vintage. The company also produces a 40-ounce version of a muscadet, which is a white French wine variety.

40 Oz. to Freedom. @fortyouncewines #genius #sublime #yeswayrosé A post shared by Yes Way Rosé (@yeswayrose) on Apr 5, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

BONUS

If you’re looking to spice up your breakfast options this month, just take a swing through the Burger King drive-thru. The fast food joint announced this week it will be debuting a Froot Loops milkshake. (That’s pretty much like a breakfast smoothie, right?) According to Us Weekly, the limited edition treat will feature vanilla soft serve, loads of Froot Loops cereal, a secret “sweet sauce” and a swirl of whipped cream. Burger King’s past seasonal shakes have included gingerbread, red velvet Oreo and pumpkin spice Oreo. The new shake debuts April 17 and will cost $3.