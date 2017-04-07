First Listen: Chainsmokers ft. Florida Georgia Line, ‘Last Day Alive’

April 7, 2017 10:05 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Backstreet Boys, Florida Georgia Line, Last Day Alive, Memories Do Not Open, Nelly, The Chainsmokers

Never imagined we would hear Florida Georgia Line in an electro-pop song, but the duo is full of incredible surprises!

The Chainsmokers reached out to the duo for the track called, “Last Day Alive,” and FGL jumped at the opportunity.

“[Chainsmokers] gave us a call and it kind of had to be done within 48 hours,” FGL’s Brian Kelley told Rolling Stone Country in March. “So we spent all day and all night on this track and just put everything in it like we always do.”

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley both sing lead at times on “Last Day Alive” which is featured on the 2017 Grammy winners’ new album Memories. . . Do Not Open, available today.

Never ones to shy away from incorporating different elements into their country genre, FGL has worked with Nelly and Backstreet Boys who will both be a part of FGL’s “The Smooth Tour” this summer.

