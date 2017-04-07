Be In The “Shark Tank” At The PBR Tacoma Invitational!

The PBR Shark Tank is as close as you can get to the action at the Tacoma Invitational on April 22nd and New Country @ 94.1 wants to put you in there, if you have the guts! Qualify all next week by texting at :50 after the hour (8:50am-5:50pm) to win tickets to the PBR’s evening ride and then make sure to answer our call on Monday (4/17) when we pick one lucky winner to be in the this special cage on the dirt, just feet away from the shoots!

PBR is not a rodeo — it’s two hours of intense bull riding action by the 35 best bull riders in the world! Don’t want to wait to win? Purchase tickets for either day’s event HERE.

