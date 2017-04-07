941Next Pre-Party at Henry’s Tavern Featuring Aaron Crawford

Tonight is the night! THE. BIGGEST. COUNTRY. PARTY. OF. THE. SPRING!

#941Next show is cranking out at Showbox Sodo at 9 pm tonight with Craig Campbell and Trent Harmon! Tickets will be available at the door. Doors at 8 pm. Plus Tito’s Vodka is celebrating their 20th Birthday! Yup Yup! This is going to be a big ol’ country wing ding, and we don’t want you to miss it!

With a party this big, there’s got to be a warm up right?! Kick things off next door at Henry’s Tavern 5 – 7 pm! Live music from Aaron Crawford, plus DeAnna Lee will be hosting the pre-party!

Aaron Crawford brings that Cascade Country sound that we all love, plus who doesn’t love a boy homegrown right here in Snohomish County Washington?!!

Put your party pants on and stop by for some Tito’s, some Cascade Country with Aaron Crawford, and our midday gal who loves to throw a fun party, DeAnna Lee before the big show!