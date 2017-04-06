Someone Snuck a Selfie On Thomas Rhett’s Phone…And It’s Amazing!

April 6, 2017 7:27 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: ACMs, chris stapleton, phone, Thomas Rhett

Normally we’d say “this is why you don’t leave your phone alone…”, but this is actually pretty AWESOME!

Thomas Rhett had a pretty busy night at the ACMs this weekend; he was performing, accepting awards, and of course taking in some of the incredible performances during the show.

So it’s understandable that his phone went unattended for a small amount of time, but it’s pretty amazing what happened when Thomas wasn’t looking.

He came back to the dressing room to find Christ Stapleton had hacked in and snuck a few selfies onto Thomas’s phone! LOVE IT!

