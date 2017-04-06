Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-April 6th

1.

Beastmode might be back…but not with the Seahawks. According to reports from NFL.com and former Colts punter and current Barstool Sports contributor Pat McAfee, Marshawn Lynch visited the Oakland Raiders’ team facility on Wednesday to discuss potentially joining the team for the 2017 season.T here are still more than a few potential hurdles in the way of Lynch joining the Raider.s Seattle still controls Lynch’s rights should he choose to return to the NFL. While the Seahawks were reportedly aware of and did give the meeting between the two sides their blessing, compensation would ultimately have to work for all three parties. (Read more from CBS Seattle)

2.

A New England Patriots fan from Seattle is being credited with a tip that helped authorities recover Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl jerseys. 19-year-old Dylan Wagner is a sports memorabilia collector and he said he made the discovery online and helped tip off federal agents about who had Brady’s jerseys from his Super Bowl XLIX win over the Seattle Seahawks and Super Bowl LI victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Martin Mauricio Ortega, a former executive of a tabloid newspaper in Mexico City, is suspected of stealing the jerseys while working a journalist. Wagner says he met Ortega online last December through eBay. “(Ortega) sent me 27 photos of his entire collection,” Wagner said. “And front and center of his collection is the Tom Brady Super Bowl XLIX jersey. A red flag goes up like ‘How did the Patriots allow this jersey to get to Mexico, of all places? Why isn’t it in the (Pro Football) Hall of Fame or the Patriots Hall of Fame or in Tom Brady’s house?” (Read more from KING 5)

3.

Kendall Jenner is said to be “devastated” over the backlash against a new Pepsi commercial that shows her ending a protest by offering a police officer a can of soda. The negative reaction caused Pepsi to pull the spot offline yesterday. Sources say the ad (which was actually filmed in Thailand) was never meant to air in the U.S., but eventually made the rounds online. Pepsi apologized to Jenner on Wednesday in the statement they issued to announce they’d pulled the ad. “Pepsi was trying to project a global a message of unity, peace and understanding (sic),” they wrote. “Clearly, we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are pulling the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position.” (Read more from Vulture)

4.

Amazon has moved into Girl Scouts territory and they’re not happy about it. Everyone’s favorite mint cookie–as well as faves such as Samoas and Do-Si-Dos–are available on Amazon, for a much higher price than you’d normally pay. On the plus side, Amazon lets you go crazy by purchasing the treats in binge-friendly four-packs with same-day delivery. However, Girl Scouts of the USA said the cookies may be expired or altogether fake. The organization issued this statement to us, saying in part: “…We strongly caution against purchasing Girl Scout Cookies via auction and shopping websites such as eBay and Amazon, because neither we nor our licensed cookie bakers can guarantee the freshness or integrity of these cookies. In fact, in many instances the cookies are expired.” They went on to say “purchasing cookies in this way doesn’t support Girl Scouts participating in the Girl Scout Cookie Program.” (Read more from Q13)