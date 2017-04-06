Chris Stapleton Announces TWO New Albums In 2017

Chris Stapleton has a couple of surprises in store for fans. Instead of one new album this year to followup to his smash 2015 album Traveller, Stapleton is planning to release TWO!

“From A Room: Volume 1” will be released May 5. “From A Room: Volume 2” will be in stores later this year.

“I’m real proud of this record,” Stapleton said of his upcoming projects. “We made it right here in (RCA Studio A) like the last one. We camped out in here … and had a lot of fun recording things.”

“From A Room: Volume 1” consists of nine songs, eight of which Stapleton co-wrote with frequent collaborators according to The Tennessean.

The track list includes “Broken Halos,” “Second One To Know,” “Without Your Love” and “Death Row” to name a few.

“From A Room: Volume 1” will also include songs titled “I Was Wrong,” w“Them Stems,” and “Last Thing I Needed, First Thing This Morning”.