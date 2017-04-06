Chris Stapleton Announces TWO New Albums In 2017

April 6, 2017 7:10 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: album, Broken Halos, chris stapleton, Death Row, From A Room, New Music, Second One To Know

Chris Stapleton has a couple of surprises in store for fans. Instead of one new album this year to followup to his smash 2015 album Traveller, Stapleton is planning to release TWO!

“From A Room: Volume 1” will be released May 5. “From A Room: Volume 2” will be in stores later this year.

“I’m real proud of this record,” Stapleton said of his upcoming projects. “We made it right here in (RCA Studio A) like the last one. We camped out in here … and had a lot of fun recording things.”

“From A Room: Volume 1” consists of nine songs, eight of which Stapleton co-wrote with frequent collaborators according to The Tennessean.

The track list includes “Broken Halos,” “Second One To Know,” “Without Your Love” and “Death Row” to name a few.

“From A Room: Volume 1” will also include songs titled “I Was Wrong,” w“Them Stems,” and “Last Thing I Needed, First Thing This Morning”.

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live