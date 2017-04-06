Chris Pratt’s Episodes Of #WhatsMySnack Are Exactly What You Need To Watch For a Smile

Diets are no joke, but at least Lake Stevens native Chris Pratt knows how to make the struggle just a little more enjoyable.
The actor plays Star-Lord in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 which required him to slim down his bulky frame. He told Men’s Fitness that he had to drop more than 60 pounds in six months for the part!
Then, he had to keep up the same strict diet regimen going into filming for Jurassic World 2.
So Pratt has been documenting his struggles on Instagram with a hilarious series of short videos called “What’s My Snack?”.
You can tell Chris goes from being in good spirits about the diet…to totally losing it.
His latest installment of his “#WHATSMYSNACK” may be his funniest yet. In the clip, Pratt raps about the carrot cake muffin he’s about to eat.
STAY STRONG CHRIS!
#WHATSMYSNACK It is said that when you fast you have visions. It goes back to the Bible and probably before. It's a spiritual experience to say the least. I'm not fasting per se but I am definitely at the point in this diet where I've began metabolizing my own brain for energy. Not to brag. If your body gets so hungry you start eating your own brain matter for energy, keep going! You're almost there! It means the love handles are next! And then you will be complete. You will have arrived at the destination. And forever you will be happy. Just kidding. Don't do it. Not worth it. Go get some Doritos or skittles. Both of which have Starlord's face on them right now!!!
#WHATSMYSNACK today I got cucumber and egg wrap. It's basically exactly like a sandwich but instead of bread you use thinly sliced cucumbers and instead of meat you use sprouts and chopped up eggs and instead of flavor you get nutrition. 😔 Like I always said, eating is no longer the fun part, flexing my butt cheeks in the mirror is. Cause no dimples. No rolls. Just cut ass butt cheeks. LIVE WITH IT!!! #jurassicworld2