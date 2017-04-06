Chris Pratt’s Episodes Of #WhatsMySnack Are Exactly What You Need To Watch For a Smile

Diets are no joke, but at least Lake Stevens native Chris Pratt knows how to make the struggle just a little more enjoyable.

The actor plays Star-Lord in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 which required him to slim down his bulky frame. He told Men’s Fitness that he had to drop more than 60 pounds in six months for the part!

Then, he had to keep up the same strict diet regimen going into filming for Jurassic World 2.

So Pratt has been documenting his struggles on Instagram with a hilarious series of short videos called “What’s My Snack?”.

You can tell Chris goes from being in good spirits about the diet…to totally losing it.

His latest installment of his “#WHATSMYSNACK” may be his funniest yet. In the clip, Pratt raps about the carrot cake muffin he’s about to eat.

STAY STRONG CHRIS!

#WHATSMYSNACK #JurassicWorld2 A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Mar 16, 2017 at 5:50am PDT

#JurassicWorld2 #WHATSMYSNACK watch me eat cat food like a good little boy A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Mar 16, 2017 at 6:11am PDT

Hot new full length episode of #WHATSMYSNACK A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Mar 16, 2017 at 4:11pm PDT