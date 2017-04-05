WATCH: Blake Shelton Gives Hilarious Review Of Jimmy Fallon’s Universal Orlando Attraction

Jimmy Fallon is very excited about Universal Orlando’s newest attraction, ‘Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon’.

One person less than impressed was Fallon’s rice wine-loving friend, Blake Shelton.

‘The Voice’ coach was treated to a tour of the ride which opens this week according to USA Today, and Blake wasn’t afraid to give his harsh, yet hilarious critique.

One thing that didn’t impress the country star was when he learned the attraction wasn’t an actual roller coaster.

“Clearly they wouldn’t give you a real ride,” Blake said. “So, we’re gonna go sit in and look at a movie screen with 3D glasses on.”