Taylor Swift Spotted in Nashville Recording a New Album!

April 5, 2017 7:38 AM By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: Country Album, ed shereen, nashville, Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has been spotted all over Nashville. Word is that she’s been there recording her new album, and Taylor Swift traveled to Music City to get away from paparazzi.

“Taylor was spotted last weekend driving around Nashville. She’s in the recording studio and “has been busy working on her upcoming album.” Taylor may move away from her pop sounds and record country tunes, again.”

Last month, Ed Sheeran accidentally revealed that Taylor scheduled a year-end album release. His label strategized the release of Divide in a zone without major competition. It’s worked. “Shape of You” has topped the charts for more than two months. (Entertainment Tonight)

 

