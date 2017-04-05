Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-April 5th

1.

Bertha breaks through! The tunnel machine Bertha FINALLY broke through to daylight yesterday, completing a 1.7-mile drive from Seattle’s Pioneer Square to South Lake Union. It’s being called a “major historic milestone” that will bring the city one step closer to removing the Alaskan Way Viaduct and transforming the waterfront area. A double-decker highway will go in the tunnel. Southbound lanes will be on top and northbound lanes on the bottom. Both will carry hundreds of thousands of drivers every day when the tunnel opens in early 2019. With the project three years behind schedule and well over budget, Bertha had become a common punch line in Seattle. (Read more from Q13)

2.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will retire from the NFL to pursue a career in broadcasting at CBS Sports. He will be paired with lead analyst Jim Nantz, replacing former NFL quarterback Phil Simms. Romo has long been considered a future broadcaster because he is well-spoken and extremely popular. His decision to leave the field for the broadcasting booth came down to his health. The 37-year-old QB has played in only five games over the last two seasons because of collarbone and back injuries. In Romo’s absence, rookie quarterback Dak Prescott emerged as a star in Dallas. (Read more from ESPN)

3.

Parents, rejoice: Amazon has agreed to refund as much as $70 million to customers whose kids made unauthorized in-app game purchases between November 2011 and May 2016. According to the FTC, “Amazon offers many children’s apps in its app store for download to mobile devices such as the Kindle Fire. Amazon’s setup allowed children playing these kids’ games to spend unlimited amounts of money to pay for virtual items within the apps such as ‘coins,’ ‘stars,’ and ‘acorns’ without parental involvement.” Incidents that have occurred as a result of this include a user’s 6-year-old, who couldn’t read, clicking buttons at random on her Kindle and racking up several unauthorized charges. Another consumer’s daughter managed to blow $358.42. Amazon has since updated its service so that any in-app purchase over $20 requires a parental control password or PIN. (Read more from Buzzfeed)

4.

Leggings are everywhere, there’s no avoiding them. And one company in particular is synonymous with their popularity: LulaRoe. However, the clothing retailer is now facing legal action after customers filed a lawsuit accusing the company of knowingly selling and marketing defective leggings.“Customers have complained that the leggings are of such poor quality that holes, tears, and rips appear before wearing, during the first use or shortly thereafter,” the lawsuit reads. “The leggings have also been described as tearing as easily as ‘wet toilet paper.’” Other problems with the products include leggings that have one leg that is substantially larger (or smaller) than the other, and leggings that are supposed to be for adults, but instead would only fit a child.” (Read more from Yahoo)