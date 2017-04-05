Miranda Lambert Carries Booze for Emergencies

When Miranda Lambert experienced a few travel issues on the way to the ACM Awards, her stress was alleviated thanks in part to the “suitcase of booze for emergencies” she had on hand.

“My assistant packs–I call it my nanny bag–she packs a bag of liquor for emergencies, for meltdowns and things like that,” Lambert told Sounds of Nashville.

The nanny bag came in handy recently when Lambert’s flight to the ACM Awards was canceled and her tour manager rented the singer and her crew a bus to drive to Las Vegas.

“I’m like, ‘Okay, we’re good, I’m golden. We just need a cooler of ice and we’re going.’ It was fun.”

The troubles were worth it: Lambert made history after winning Album of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year at the ACMs.