Tonight Tulalip Casino is going country from 8 – midnight with a LIVE New Country DJ and tons of country dancing! It’s FREE to get in! So bring all of your friends for a fun night!

Kick your boots up with DeAnna Lee from 8 – 10 pm. She’ll be teaching free line dance lessons, plus there’s a live DJ that will play all your favorite New Country songs until midnight!

See a performance by the Boot Boogie Babes, Seattle’s Line Dance Team!