Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-April 4th

1.

The University of North Carolina Tar Heels held off the Gonzaga Bulldogs 71-65 in the NCAA Championship on Monday night, earning a sixth title for the men’s program and the third for coach Roy Williams. Following a heartbreaking loss in last year’s final, the Tar Heels returned to the main stage. While a foul-heavy second half resulted in a 65-65 tie with under two minutes to play, Tar Heels player Kennedy Meeks blocked the Zags’ Nigel Williams-Goss to take a three-point lead with 15 seconds on the clock. Washington Governor Jay Inslee and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper entered into a friendly wager over the NCAA championship game. Inslee pledged Washington-roasted coffee, smoked salmon, a variety of Washington apples, and locally made chocolates in the event of a North Carolina victory.

2.

Harrison Ford will not be fined, nor will he lose his pilot’s license after he mistakenly flew over a jetliner before landing his plane on an airport taxiway on February 13th, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed in a statement on Monday. In February, Ford inadvertently landed on an active taxiway instead of the parallel runway he was cleared for at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California. During his landing, he came extremely close to an American Airlines flight with 116 people on board awaiting takeoff. The actor was heard making mistakes during radio communication with air traffic control in the minutes leading up to his close call. He responded to the control tower by fumbling his words and telling them that he was flying a helicopter rather than his single-engine plane. (Read more from Entertainment Tonight)

3.

Monday night’s Vegas-themed episode of DWTS was, aptly, a hot mess. Fan favorite Simone Biles performed an Elvis-inspired quickstep–but it was marred by the fact that the 20-year-old gymnast had no idea who the King of Rock n’ Roll was. (Yes, seriously.) In more upbeat news, Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei earned the highest score of the night for a sassy foxtrot and former Chicago Cubs player David Ross drew the most cheers for a hilarious Magic Mike-inspired jazz dance. Meanwhile, former Bachelor star Nick Viall continued complaining about his lack of confidence on the dance floor and delivered a lackluster routine set to Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face.” And Charo was revealed to be the second star to be eliminated this season. (Read more from Hollywood Take)

4.

Ever look at a menu, see something that looks good, but wonder if it TASTES just as good as it sounds? Well now you can taste a meal before you order it. A pub in the UK has introduced the world’s first ‘lickable’ menu. The Flaming Grill pub has launched the first-ever ‘scratch and lick’ menu. Flavor experts from the pub have teamed up with food scientists and engineers to develop the new LickTech technology, which allows guests to taste their food before they order. The menus also include a specially created Sani-Safe coating, meaning that they are free from germs within five seconds of being licked. (Read more HERE)