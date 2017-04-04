Luke Bryan and Thomas Rhett Strip Down To Celebrate After The ACMs

One hosted the ACM Awards, the other won Song of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year, and both decided they needed to cool down after the show.

Luke Bryan and Thomas Rhett decided to celebrate the ACM Awards coming to an end on Sunday night by stripping down to their underwear and jumping into a swimming pool.

Sometimes you just jump in the pool with @LukeBryanOnline after the ACM's pic.twitter.com/cT7se5gZBy — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) April 3, 2017

The fun video was posted to Thomas Rhett’s twitter afterwards.

“Sometimes you just jump in the pool with @LukeBryanOnline after the ACM’s” he wrote.

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas … as long as no one has Twitter that is.