Luke Bryan and Thomas Rhett Strip Down To Celebrate After The ACMs

April 4, 2017 6:38 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: ACMs, las vegas, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett

One hosted the ACM Awards, the other won Song of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year, and both decided they needed to cool down after the show.

Luke Bryan and Thomas Rhett decided to celebrate the ACM Awards coming to an end on Sunday night by stripping down to their underwear and jumping into a swimming pool.

The fun video was posted to Thomas Rhett’s twitter afterwards.

“Sometimes you just jump in the pool with @LukeBryanOnline after the ACM’s” he wrote.

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas … as long as no one has Twitter that is.

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live