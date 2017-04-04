Kelly Osbourne Jokes About “Anniversary” With Dustin Lynch

Remember last year when rumors were flying that rock royalty Kelly Osbourne was going out with Dustin Lynch after hanging out together at the Stagecoach Festival in California?

Thank you @dustinlynchmusic & everyone on your team for treating me like family! #stagecoach 💜💜💜 A post shared by Kelly! (@kellyosbourne) on May 2, 2016 at 11:59am PDT

I really miss my boyfriend @dustinlynchmusic 😢 #ImCountryNow 😈 A post shared by Kelly! (@kellyosbourne) on May 10, 2016 at 8:26pm PDT

Those rumors continued when Lynch dedicated his new single, “Seein’ Red,” to Osbourne during a show in Virginia Beach, Virginia according to Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m going to send this one out to my darling Kelly tonight,” he told the crowd before launching into the song.

Lynch retweeted his pal, adding, “Just for you darlin,” and the same smooch symbol.

Well, Kelly made sure to celebrate that first “anniversary” of those allegations (which were never true) by sharing a cute video on Instagram that shows them blowing out a candle on a piece of cake together.

With my boo @dustinlynchmusic #celebrating our first anniversary! #TheOddCouple 💜🍾💋 A post shared by Kelly! (@kellyosbourne) on Apr 3, 2017 at 11:10pm PDT

“With my boo Dustin Lynch,” Osbourne captioned the clip.

“Celebrating our first anniversary! #TheOddCouple.”

It seems some fans still aren’t sure whether or not these two are really dating, as one follower commented, “Happy anniversary to you both,” while another wrote, “I’ve been in the dark”.

Though they’re not an item, Lynch and Osbourne are clearly having a good time playing up their faux dating status

“From that outrageousness, we struck up a friendship. She’s great. She’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met in my life,” Dustin told ET.