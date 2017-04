The dude is everywhere! Blake Shelton will be on The Tonight Show tonight with Jimmy Fallon from Orlando! He was just here in Tacoma. And then in Vegas… and then…

#FallonOrlando Sneak Peek: @blakeshelton's new album might have gotten a little influence from a certain @NBCTheVoice coach pic.twitter.com/57H0WGCfBS — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) April 5, 2017