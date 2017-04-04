Brett Young Still Sleeps With His Blankie

Brett Young revealed this week that he still sleeps with his childhood blanket.

“I have a half-sister and she moved out when I was really young. And so a big portion of my childhood, I was raised like an only child,” Young tells Taste of Country of how Mr. Blankie was first introduced.

“I don’t know why that made me really weird at bedtime…I don’t know if I was afraid of someone breaking in or if it was just [being] afraid of the dark. When you’re that young you don’t know what you’re afraid of, you just know that you’re afraid.”

Young goes on to say that Mr. Blankie became a literal security blanket.

“But then, after time, as I became an adult, it was like–it’s the only thing I’ve ever had in my life that makes me feel like a hoarder,” he adds. “I just can’t get rid of it…it’s in my bed right now.”