Anderson East Celebrates Miranda Lambert’s ACM Wins With Sweet Post

April 4, 2017 7:20 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: ACMs, Anderson East, instagram, Miranda Lambert

Anderson East took to Instagram after the ACM Awards this week to celebrate his girlfriend Miranda Lambert.

Couldn't be more proud of this little lady and the amazing art she brings with her. @mirandalambert

A post shared by Anderson East (@andersoneast) on

“Couldn’t be more proud of this little lady and the amazing art she brings with her,” East wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the pair sitting in the front row of Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena during the ceremony.

Miranda Lambert made history on Sunday night by becoming the first woman to win Female Vocalist of the Year for eight consecutive years since 2009.

She also won Album of the Year for her latest release, The Weight of These Wings. 

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live