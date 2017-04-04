Anderson East Celebrates Miranda Lambert’s ACM Wins With Sweet Post

Anderson East took to Instagram after the ACM Awards this week to celebrate his girlfriend Miranda Lambert.

Couldn't be more proud of this little lady and the amazing art she brings with her. @mirandalambert A post shared by Anderson East (@andersoneast) on Apr 3, 2017 at 11:30am PDT

“Couldn’t be more proud of this little lady and the amazing art she brings with her,” East wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the pair sitting in the front row of Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena during the ceremony.

Miranda Lambert made history on Sunday night by becoming the first woman to win Female Vocalist of the Year for eight consecutive years since 2009.

She also won Album of the Year for her latest release, The Weight of These Wings.