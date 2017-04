Willie Nelson & Family with Special Guest Kacey Musgraves will perform at Marymoor Park on August 9, 2017!

One of the most iconic names in country music, Willie Nelson, will be visiting the Pacific Northwest for a performance this summer. Also taking the stage with Nelson will be ACM, CMA and GRAMMY Award-winning artist Kacey Musgraves!

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 7.