The Best Twitter Funnies and Feels from The #941ACMs

Vegas went country this past weekend, and the big party ended with the Academy of Country Music Awards from the MGM Grand. There were a lot of moments that had us laughing and feeling all the feels on the big show last night.

Our first big emotion… when Sam Hunt introduced Hannah Lee Fowler to the world. We admit to weeping, but only a little. Ok… a LOT!

When Miranda Lambert rocked the ACM Red Carpet like a bad ass ninja! Dang girl! Then Miranda went on to win Album of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year! We love you Ran!

The best baby bump at the ACM’s AND the cutest couple goes to TR and Lauren!

Maren Morris won New Female Vocalist of the Year and performed twice on the show! Where can we get one of those big white guitars! That thing is EVERYTHING! We love how it’s almost as big as tiny little Maren!

God packed so much talent in @MarenMorris's tiny little frame! Congrats on your big win! #941ACMs pic.twitter.com/JuwqhfFFD0 — DeAnna Lee (@DeAnnaLeeDance) April 3, 2017

Then Maren hit the stage with Thomas Rhett for their new hit “Craving You”!

When we saw 941 KMPS and YOUR Watershed tix on the TeeeeeeVeeeees! SQUEAK!

Miranda Lambert had a beautiful, honest, and very raw moment on the ACM’s when she sang “Tin Man”. A song that no doubt describes her heartbreak over the divorce from Blake Shelton. Yes, we all wept with her.

She never spoke about it, but you can bet this is how it felt. I cry with her every time @mirandalambert sings #TinMan. #941ACMs pic.twitter.com/uhi2NYka9b — DeAnna Lee (@DeAnnaLeeDance) April 3, 2017

Then Carrie Underwood wore all the fringe and swung it like a pro while singing one of our favorites “The Fighter” with Keith Urban!

One of our favorite performances of the night goes to Chris Stapleton, and YES it was this good! Look at that tongue!

Dakota pretty much nailed this one with Kelsea Ballerini! And we kept thinking, where are Kelsea’s roller skates?

Yeah, we couldn’t agree more with Kat! This was a beautiful moment! And Faith…dang it Faith! You are flawless!!

Then Tim McGraw got a little “FOMO”…fear of missing out when FGL rocked their body with BSB!

And who doesn’t love TR more now after this… it’s nothing but YES for you buddy!