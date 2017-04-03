Seth and Kat’s Top 2017 ACMs Moments

April 3, 2017 6:57 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: ACMs, Backstreet Boys, Faith Hill, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Tim Mcgraw

Florida Georgia Line and the Backstreet Boys gave one of the most exciting performance of the night at the 2017 ACM Awards on Sunday, where they teamed up for a medley of “God, Your Mama and Me” and BSB’s ”Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).” The big moment came at the close of the show, when the group’s joined forces to perform the tracks and deliver some epic choreography that had the entire crowd (Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban,and TIM McGRAW included) up and dancing!

The night also featured the incredible live debut of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s new single “Speak to a Girl”.

We definitely cant forget this adorable moment when Sam Hunt jumped off the stage to sing “Body Like a Boad Road” to his fiancee.

And be honest, how many people tried to adjust their TV during Keith Urban’s performance? The way they had him in black & white was just so cool!

Miranda Lambert also delivered an emotional, stripped-down acoustic performance of “Tin Man.” Lambert, singing the haunting track “Tin Man” off her latest album, crushed the song, earning a well-deserved standing ovation. She admitted before the ceremony that she was nervous about playing the tune solo on such a big stage. Clearly, the risk paid off.

Lady Antebellum delivered a smash performance of “You Look Good”! The trio brought their soul-infused single to the stage filled with horns, and it looked like they were having a blast. The audience loved it as well!

