Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-April 3rd

1.

Top seeds Gonzaga and North Carolina emerged as the victors on Saturday during the men’s college basketball national semifinals, defeating South Carolina and Oregon, respectively, by scores of 77-73 and 77-76, with both games in doubt until the final seconds. Gonzaga (37-1) is in the Final Four for the first time, while North Carolina (32-7) is in the Final Four for a record 20th time. That includes last year’s run to the national championship game, where the Tar Heels lost to Villanova on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Tonight’s national championship game in Phoenix tips off at 6:20pm PT. (Read more from KING 5)

2.

Jason Aldean was named Entertainer of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday night, beating out Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban for the top prize. The night also saw Thomas Rhett taking home the awards for Male Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year for “Die a Happy Man,” while Florida Georgia Line nabbed Single Record of the Year for “H.O.L.Y.” and Vocal Event of the Year for their performance of “May We All” with Tim McGraw. Miranda Lambert was recognized as Female Vocalist of the Year and also took him the trophy for Album of the Year for The Weight of These Wings. See the full list of winners HERE.

3.

John Cena proposed to his longtime partner Nikki Bella during WrestleMania 33 on Sunday night. USA Today reports that the big moment took place in the middle of the ring, after Cena and Bella beat other real-life couple The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag team match. “This is what you wanted over a year ago,” Cena said before asking for her hand. “You broke your neck and did everything you could to come back because you wanted a WrestleMania moment. I’m so very proud of you.” The official Twitter account for the couple’s french bulldog Winston later tweeted, “I couldn’t be happier my parents are engaged.” Bella’s twin sister Brie also took to Twitter to congratulate the duo, who have been together since 2012. (Read more from USA Today)

4.

A teenager from The Netherlands who wanted to visit Sydney, Australia, got halfway there when he mistakenly booked a flight to Sydney…Nova Scotia. Milan Schipper found a cheap ticket from Amsterdam to Sydney for a mere $225 (or $300 Canadian). The 18-year-old realized something was wrong when he arrived at his layover in Toronto and saw the tiny plane that would allegedly bring him to Sydney. “The plane was really small and so I figured, would that make it to Australia?” he said. “[Then] I saw the flight plan was going to go right, not left. It was about the time that I realized there was another Sydney.” Schipper wound up getting rebooked to head straight home, where his father picked him up at the airport. Meanwhile, CBC reports that there was also a female passenger on Schipper’s flight who had made the exact same mistake. (Read more from Buzzfeed)