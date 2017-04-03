Gwen Stefani’s Sons Sport Fake Tattoos to Match Blake Shelton

A lot of people watching the ACMs were left wondering, where is Blake Shelton? Why wasn’t he at the show?

Turns out, he was on Spring Break.

Gwen Stefani’s sons bonded with their mom’s boyfriend Blake Shelton over the weekend by getting fake tattoos that match the country singer’s ink.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Stefani shared a photo on Instagram Saturday that shows her three sons all sporting tattoos inspired by Shelton’s famous deer track arm band, alongside Shelton’s real-deal art.

Stefani also shared videos from her and her boys’ spring break trip to Oklahoma on Snapchat, which included wearing camo and going on tractor rides, among other things.