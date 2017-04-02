Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley Open ACMS with Crazy Vegas Memories

By Hayden Wright

The Academy of Country Music Awards kicked off at T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with a rollicking performance of Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode” by hosts Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan with the Eagles’ Joe Walsh (which followed a quick medley by this year’s Entertainer of the Year nominees: Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban).

Related: Chris Stapleton to Reveal New Music During ACM Awards Performance

After that, things took a debauched turn. In their opening bit, the hosts recalled their whirlwind few days in Las Vegas: Luke and Dierks went fishing in the Bellagio fountain, grabbed drinks with David Copperfield (he sawed Luke in half) and stopped by Cirque de Soleil.

“Those leotards were tighter than most of your jeans, if that’s even possible,” said Dierks “De Soleil” Bentley. They also got a lesson in erotic dancing from the Thunder from Down Under. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban giggled as the hosts thanked their home country of Australia for all the…inspiration.

But that didn’t cap their Sin City weekend. Last night, they “barely remember” clubbing in Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic swag. What happens in Vegas…