Keith Urban & Carrie Underwood Share New Dance Video for ‘The Fighter’

By Radio.com Staff

Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood have released an alternate video for their duet “The Fighter.”

The new cut, directed by John Urbano, features dancers Lyle Beniga and Lindsay Richardson, who appeared briefly in the original version.

“John said, ‘I know this girl who dances, sort of street dancing,” said Urban. “I don’t even know what it is, but it was so good and John said ‘listen to the song and watch her dance at the same time’ and they just went together so incredibly well that we decided to put out a full ‘dancer’s version.'”

Check out the new version of “The Fighter” below.