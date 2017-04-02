Chris Stapleton Debuts ‘Second One to Know’ at the ACM Awards

It features a face-melting guitar solo by Stapleton. April 2, 2017 6:49 PM
By Brian Ives

Like many award shows, the ACM Awards had a lot of big productions tonight, but that’s not Chris Stapleton’s thing. Instead, he just debuted a new song, “Second One To Know” with a furious performance, backed—as always—by his tight band, including his wife, singer Morgane.

The guitar driven song featured Stapleton showing off his somewhat underrated six-string skills, as he peeled off a blistering guitar solo while the audience watched, stunned.

Presumably, the song will be on his upcoming album, which is due out May 5.

