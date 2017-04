The ACM Awards aren’t until tomorrow night, but they announce some of the award winners early. Lori McKenna has won the Academy of Country Music Award for songwriter of the year for her song, Humble and Kind. Tim McGraw made the song a major hit.

McKenna is the first woman to win the songwriter of the year honor in the academy’s 52 year history. Go Lori!!! McKenna also won a Grammy and CMA for the song.