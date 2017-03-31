Thomas Rhett Got The Best Birthday Gift From His Wife

Married 4 years. Alive for 27. This is hands down the best gift I have ever been given. Thank you @laur_akins for being the best wife and continuing to surprise me! #daddy #24k A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Mar 30, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT

Thomas Rhett is preparing to be a daddy of two, but that doesn’t mean he can’t get a little crazy for his birthday.

For his 27th birthday on March 30, his wife, Lauren, got him a robe — but not just any robe.

Rhett hit Instagram wearing a leopard-print robe, with “DADDY” in gold letters across the back.

“Married 4 years. Alive for 27. This is hands down the best gift I have ever been given. Thank you @laur_akins for being the best wife and continuing to surprise me! #daddy #24k,” Rhett writes.

Later, he shared a photo of the two celebrating his new single ft. Maren Morris, “Craving You”, which was released today.

The two definitely look like they’re having a great time in Vegas together before the ACMs this weekend.

The couple is expecting a daughter biologically and they’re adopting another child from Africa, and even though they have a full & exciting schedule ahead, something tells us this couple will have no problem being the fun parents!