Thomas Rhett Got The Best Birthday Gift From His Wife

Thomas Rhett is preparing to be a daddy of two, but that doesn’t mean he can’t get a little crazy for his birthday.
For his 27th birthday on March 30, his wife, Lauren, got him a robe — but not just any robe.
Rhett hit Instagram wearing a leopard-print robe, with “DADDY” in gold letters across the back.
“Married 4 years. Alive for 27. This is hands down the best gift I have ever been given. Thank you @laur_akins for being the best wife and continuing to surprise me! #daddy #24k,” Rhett writes.
Later, he shared a photo of the two celebrating his new single ft. Maren Morris, “Craving You”, which was released today.
How else do you celebrate a new single release on your birthday with your pregnant wife while in Vegas? 😂🐆#Repost @laur_akins ・・・ Cheetah robes, balloons, milkshakes & Double Doubles from In-N-Out for the birthday boy in Vegas 🍔😍🎉🎂🎈🙊🤤💚 HAPPY BIRTHDAY THOMAS RHETT 😘 I love you babe!! You make me the happiest girl in the world!!! #Daddy #24k
The two definitely look like they’re having a great time in Vegas together before the ACMs this weekend.
The couple is expecting a daughter biologically and they’re adopting another child from Africa, and even though they have a full & exciting schedule ahead, something tells us this couple will have no problem being the fun parents!