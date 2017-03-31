Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-March 31st

1.

The Final Four tips off tomorrow in Phoenix. Top-seeded Gonzaga will go against 7th seeded South Carolina in the first game at 3:09pm PT. Fellow #1 seed North Carolina meets 3rd seeded Oregon in the other national semifinal at 5:49pm PT. The Gamecocks and the Bulldogs are both in the Final Four for the first time. The games are at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The winners will square off in the national championship Monday.

2.

Beyonce may be lending her voice to Disney’s “Lion King.” According to Variety, the singer is said to be director Jon Favreau’s,top choice to voice Nala in the upcoming remake. “Variety” added that Beyonce has not made a decision regarding the film, as she is pregnant with twins, but since it’s a voice-acting role there’s a chance she could be on board. Donald Glover is already set to voice Simba while James Earl Jones is reprising his role as Simba’s father, Mufasa.

Speakong of Beyonce…an artist in the UK has re-created the diva’s dreamy pregnancy announcement photo entirely out of cheese to promote this weekend’s East Village Cheese and Wine Festival in London. The regular sculptor and a “food sculptor” spent 28 hours molding the recreation of Queen Bey from about 44 pounds of mild cheddar. (CNN)

3.

Crayola is saying goodbye to its yellow Dandelion crayon. The announcement came a day earlier than expected thanks to a leak on Twitter. Crayola had advertised it would be retiring one color from its classic 24-pack on Friday. But an e-mail sent today by a Crayola marketing executive confirmed Dandelion will no longer be included in any of the company’s products. Crayola plans to run a contest to allow fans to help name a replacement color which will be announced in May. Friday is National Crayon Day. (US Weekly)

4.

Since February, millions of people have been tuning into a live-stream that keeps track of April, a pregnant giraffe who is expecting her fourth calf. However, the lanky resident of New York’s Harpursville Animal Adventure Park was supposed to give birth in mid-February. Now March has come to an end, and April’s followers are starting to speculate that this is all an elaborate hoax. What if #ApriltheGiraffe being pregnant…is the BIGGEST APRIL FOOLS’ DAY JOKE OF ALL TIME?” one tweeted. “After all, her name is April. And April Fools’ Day is just around the corner.” The zoo recently took to Facebook, however, to assure the public that April’s pregnancy is indeed real. “Keep on laughing! Our sense of humor has kept us sane throughout this entire process!” they wrote. “We could be hours away or days–so do not stop your day–but certainly don’t stop watching!” For what it’s worth, giraffe pregnancies typically last between 13 and 15 months. (Elite Daily)