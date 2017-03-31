LISTEN: Thomas Rhett ft. Maren Morris, “Craving You”

Thomas Rhett’s new single “Craving You” might give you all those ’80s-insprired flashbacks – and that’s exactly what he was going for!

“I remember hearing ‘Craving You’ and was immediately blown away by the story behind the longing of this guy who can’t wait to see his girl again,” said Thomas Rhett in a press release.

“There’s this 80s vibe that’s rocking throughout this track that makes it really euphoric. It was so nice to be able to work with Maren whose voice is undeniably powerful and soulful, and just really adds a lot of intensity to the song.”

“There’s a lot of females that are killing it right now, and Maren is definitely one of those girls whose voice is just undeniably powerful and soulful, and on top of that, just a really sweet person to work with,” Rhett raves to The Boot.

Rhett also wanted to put any fears to rest about the song if people think it has too much of a POP vibe telling GQ, “I definitely gravitate in a pop direction, but at the end of the day there is no changing this voice that God gave me. It’s Southern by the grace of God. And I’m not sure I could make it sound any more pop than this song right here. I’m just a country singer, man. And if my songs happen to fit one day in a pop space, and it happens to make sense on Top 40 radio, that’d be great. The ultimate goal is for your music to be heard by as many people as humanly possible”.

The collaboration with Maren Morris is a tease for what fans have to look forward to on Rhett’s third studio album, which he has not revealed very many details about as of yet.